Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Sets Activision Day One Digital Sales Record

posted 15 hours ago

Acitivsion announced Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII has set a new record for the publisher with the highest day one digital sales. The previous record was held by Call of Duty: WWII.

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII set a new PlayStation record for biggest digital sales on the PlayStation Store. The same record was also set on the Xbox One.

The game also sold over double that of Call of Duty: WWII. It was the first game in the franchise to release on on Blizzard’s Battle.net.

"Black Ops IIII is an incredible game, and the community’s response to it has been amazing,” said Call of Duty EVP and GM Rob Kostich.

"We have shattered multiple digital day one sales records, and the number of people who connected online on day one to play has grown year on year. But probably the most important thing is that the community is having so much fun across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Blackout. We are so incredibly thankful for the community’s trust and support. This is just the beginning, it’s going to be an incredible journey with Black Ops IIII."

