Red Dead Redemption 2 Has a File Size of 89 GB on Xbox One
The Microsoft Store listing for Red Dead Redemption 2 has revealed the game on the Xbox One will require 88.57 GB of free space. The file size is not on the PlayStation Store, however, it is likely to be similar in size.
Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
RIP those with 500GB base model consoles, either X1 or PS4 especially considering that 465GB actually has about 10GB of system files and you can't install a game on the last 30 or so GB of the PS4 HDD You're basically looking at a system which can hold 4-5 of this size AAA game before needing extra storage, crazy
And you can just as easily uninstall them. Can't imagine a situation in which I'd need 5 AAA game THIS huge all installed at the same time.
You're right Bandorr. Why would anyone need or want the convenience of popping any disk in their backlog into their system and instantly start playing when you can have the joy of repeatedly installing, un-installing, and installing again. What a wonderful world we live in where physical copies occupy the same amount of space on your hard drive as digital...
Compared to the joy of getting a new hard drive because it is full? Or did you completely miss the context of the discussion?
Hell on the ps4 you can start playing when the install is at 20% I think. so reinstalling a game takes around.. a couple minutes?
Yikes at this desperation.
Not applauding mandatory full installs of physical media is desperation? Just because uninstalling games is cheaper than buying additional storage, that doesn't make it any more consumer friendly. I played a game that wasn't fully installed once. It was full of texture glitches that didn't disappear until the game was fully installed. So again, not more convenient than popping a disk in and playing it.
At least it has more excuse than most given its scope.
Well I was expecting something a little over 100gigs. 89gigs I wont complain but.. Is that the X/Pro version of the game or base because I would assume that those versions will be bigger again.
on 2 blu ray?
So is that big?
So this is when you buy it physically, or just digital?
It doesn't matter when physical copies are mandatorily installed to your hard drive and therefore take up as much space.
Yeah, I figured it was something like that. Ugh, I hate playing on PS4 because of this nonsense.
Almost as big as Halo 5, post updates :P
