Red Dead Redemption 2 Has a File Size of 89 GB on Xbox One - News

/ 1,120 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

The Microsoft Store listing for Red Dead Redemption 2 has revealed the game on the Xbox One will require 88.57 GB of free space. The file size is not on the PlayStation Store, however, it is likely to be similar in size.





Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles