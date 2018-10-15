Warriors Orochi 4 Character Trailer Features Nu Wa - News

by, posted 15 hours ago

Koei Tecmo has released a new character trailer for Warriors Orochi 4 that features Nu Wa.

View it below:

Warriors Orochi 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in North America and Europe on October 19.

