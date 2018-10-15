PS4 Exploit Crashes Console -- Here's How to Protect Yourself - NewsPatrick Day-Childs , posted 1 day ago / 1,751 Views
Edit:
Users have correctly pointed out in the comments section that this is not 'bricking', but crashing in a loop. Apologies for the error.
Original post:
Numerous PlayStation 4 users are reporting that they've fallen victim to a message that causes their console to brick. The only current fix seems to be factory resetting your console.
You don't even have to open the message to actually cause the console to brick, simply receiving a notification can cause it.
Here's a screenshot of the message in question:
And here's how to set your messages to private:
Go to Settings > Account Management > Privacy Settings > Enter your password > Personal Info | Messaging, and set Messages to either Friends (if you trust them) or No One.
this is not bricking!
I think the word brick gets more clicks on youtube vids though. Sad times.
- +2
a bricked console wouldn't allow you access to a factory restore menu, they call it "bricking" because you reduce the system to a brick like state of usefulness, repair options for a brick is sending it back to the manufacture or hardware replacement. Just saying.... these systems aren't bricked.
Thank you.
