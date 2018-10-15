PS4 Exploit Bricks Console -- Here's How to Protect Yourself - News

Numerous PlayStation 4 users are reporting that they've fallen victim to a message that causes their console to brick. The only current fix seems to be factory resetting your console.

You don't even have to open the message to actually cause the console to brick, simply receiving a notification can cause it.

Here's a screenshot of the message in question:

And here's how to set your messages to private:

Go to Settings > Account Management > Privacy Settings > Enter your password > Personal Info | Messaging, and set Messages to either Friends (if you trust them) or No One.

Sources: [Reddit via VG247]

