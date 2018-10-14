Entergram Reveals Two New Visual Novels for PS4 and PSVita - News

Romance visual novel maker Entergram has announced two new titles, Suki to Suki to de Sankaku Ren'ai and Karigurashi Ren'ai, for PS4 and PSVita this week. Both games are made in collaboration with ASa Project, which makes the original (adult) PC version. The content is later adapted by Entergram to remove the adult content for the console version.

Suki to Suki to de Sankaku Ren'ai tells the story of Sosuke, a boy who's been living a peaceful school life since his parents' divorce. He spends most of his free time having fun with his new little sister Nanaru and his friend Maho in the otaku club, a school club about anime and games. But one day, his little sister from whom he had been separated due to the divorce comes back to him. This marks the start of a tumultuous love rivalry around Sosuke.

Suki to Suki to de Sankaku Ren'ai will release on January 24th 2019 in Japan for PS4 and PSVita, priced 7980¥ (limited edition), 5980¥ (standard edition), or 4980¥ (digital version). An official site has been opened.

Karigurashi Ren'ai is about a boy who has to leave his home because it is undergoing repairs. As he's good friend with several girls, it has been decided that he will live in each one's house for a limited time. Of course, numerous love stories can be expected.

Karigurashi Ren'ai is set to release sometimes in 2019 for PS4 and PSVita. A teaser site has gone online.

