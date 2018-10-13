New Nintendo Releases This Week - Starlink: Battle for Atlas, Warriors Orochi 4 - News

/ 493 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 29 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Big Buck Hunter Arcade - NS

Crayola Scoot - NS

EXORDER - NS

LEGO DC Super-Villains - NS

Rapala Fishing Pro Series - NS

Starlink: Battle for Atlas - NS

Warriors Orochi 4 - NS

The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - NS

Black Bird - NS

Drift Legends - NS

Momonga Pinball Adventures - NS

Moto Racer 4 - NS

Personality and Psychology Premium - NS

Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption - NS

Spencer - NS

SpiderSolitaire Black - NS

Syberia 3 - NS

The Room - NS

WILL: A Wonderful World - NS

Zarvot - NS

Dark Souls: Remastered - NS

I Hate Running Backwards - NS

Pizza Titan Ultra - NS

The Legend of Evil - NS

Tied Together - NS

Bass Pro Shops: The Strike - Championship Edition - NS

Cabela's: The Hunt - Championship Edition - NS

Just Dance 2019 - NS

Nickelodean Kart Racers - NS

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles