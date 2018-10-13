New PlayStation Releases This Week - SoulCalibur VI, Warriors Orochi 4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 221 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 21 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Crayola Scoot, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Drone Striker, PS VR — Digital
- Fast Striker, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition, PS4 — Digital
- Gnomes Garden, PS4 — Digital
- Halloween Forever, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Heavy Fire: Red Shadow, PS4 — Digital
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5, PS4 — Digital
- Lego DC Super-Villains, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Overload, PS4 — Digital
- Palm Reading Premium, PS4 — Digital
- Phobos Vector Prime: The First Ring, PS4 — Digital
- Pipe, PS4 — Digital
- Resonance of Fate: 4K/HD Edition, PS4 — Digital
- Riot: Civil Unrest, PS4 — Digital
- Sinner: Sacrifice For Redemption, PS4 — Digital
- SoulCalibur VI, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2019 Edition, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Warriors Orochi 4, PS4 — Digital, Retail
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.
Comments