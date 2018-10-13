New PlayStation Releases This Week - SoulCalibur VI, Warriors Orochi 4 - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 21 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Crayola Scoot, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Drone Striker, PS VR — Digital

Fast Striker, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition, PS4 — Digital

Gnomes Garden, PS4 — Digital

Halloween Forever, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Heavy Fire: Red Shadow, PS4 — Digital

The Jackbox Party Pack 5, PS4 — Digital

Lego DC Super-Villains, PS4 — Digital, Retail

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Overload, PS4 — Digital

Palm Reading Premium, PS4 — Digital

Phobos Vector Prime: The First Ring, PS4 — Digital

Pipe, PS4 — Digital

Resonance of Fate: 4K/HD Edition, PS4 — Digital

Riot: Civil Unrest, PS4 — Digital

Sinner: Sacrifice For Redemption, PS4 — Digital

SoulCalibur VI, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Starlink: Battle For Atlas, PS4 — Digital, Retail

theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2019 Edition, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Warriors Orochi 4, PS4 — Digital, Retail

