SEGA Reveals Sales for Sonic, Megami Tensei, Persona, Etrian Odyssey, More

SEGA has released updated sales figures for several of its franchises. This includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Yakuza, Megami Tensei, Persona, Etrian Odyssey, and more.

Here is the complete list of sales numbers from SEGA:

Acquired Intellectual Properties:

Megami Tensei series (since 1987) – Approx. 12.4 million (units / downloads) (packaged and digital total) across 30 total editions

Persona series (since 1996) – Approx. 9.3 million (units / downloads) (packaged and digital total) across 15 total editions

Etrian Odyssey series (since 2007) Approx. 1.9 million (units / downloads) (packaged and digital total) across 10 total editions

Total War series (since 2000) – Approx. 22 million (units / downloads) (packaged and digital total)

Football Manager series (since 2005) – Approx. 18.1 million (units / downloads) (packaged and digital total)

In-House Intellectual Properties:

Sonic the Hedgehog series (since 1991) – Approx. 800 million (units / downloads) (packaged and digital total)

Puyo Puyo series (since 1991) – Approx. 27 million (units / downloads) (packaged and digital total, AM-registered ID total (total for registrations after IP acquisition))

Yakuza series (since 2005) – Approx. 11 million (units / downloads) (packaged and digital total) across 92 total editions

Aladdin series (since 1989) – Approx. 570,000 (pachislot and pachinko machines and amusement machine total) across 14 total editions

Beast King series (since 2001) – Approx. 490,000 (pachislot and pachinko machines and amusement machine total) across 15 total editions

Phantasy Star series (since 1987) – Approx. five million ID (cumulative total for registered IDs)

Chain Chronicle series (since 2013) – Approx. 15 million (downloads) (packaged and digital total) across three total editions

Licensed from Third-Parties:

Sega feat. Hatsune Miku Project series (since 2009) – Approx. six million units (packaged and digital total) across 61 total editions

Hokuto no Ken series (since 2002) – Approx. 2.74 million units (pachislot and pachinko machines and amusement machine total) across 33 total editions

Souten no Ken series (since 2009) – Approx. 440,000 units (pachislot and pachinko machines total) across nine total editions

Thanks Gematsu.

