Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal Delayed in the West to Remove 'Intimacy Mode' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 349 Views
XSEED Games announced via Twitter it has "Slightly delayed" the release of Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal in North America and Europe to remove the "Intimacy Mode" from the PlayStation 4 version.
The Steam vesrion will still have the mode and release alongside the PlayStation 4 version.
We respect the wishes of the platform holder.— XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) October 13, 2018
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Steam version it is.
I'm stunned to see all the efforts Sony do to impose restrictions for such stupid things, especially when they said at E3 2013 that they don't want to impose restrictions.... Goddam hypocrites!
Heard about this yesterday. This new Sony policy sucks ass, has already prevented 2 other Japanese games from releasing in the west because the developers were unwilling to remove the features that Sony didn't like. Now it has cost us a silly fun mode in Senran Kagura as well, and delayed the release. Hopefully they reverse this policy soon like Valve did earlier this year after the backlash when they tried to go after niche JP games with sexual content.
We are living in a world where Sony is censoring sexual content and Nintendo is allowing it. Two years ago, it was the opposite!
4 Comments