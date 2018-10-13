Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal Delayed in the West to Remove 'Intimacy Mode' - News

posted 5 hours ago

XSEED Games announced via Twitter it has "Slightly delayed" the release of Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal in North America and Europe to remove the "Intimacy Mode" from the PlayStation 4 version.

The Steam vesrion will still have the mode and release alongside the PlayStation 4 version.





We respect the wishes of the platform holder. — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) October 13, 2018

