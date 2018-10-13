Dragon Quest Builders 2 Demo Announced - News

/ 351 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Square Enix announced it will release a demo for Dragon Quest Builders 2. However, it did not say when the demo will release.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on December 20 in Japan.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles