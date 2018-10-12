Diablo III Cross-Play is a 'Question of When, Not If' - News

A representative from Blizzard Entertainment has revealed to Business Insider that cross-play for Diablo III is a "question of when, not if." Cross-play has become more popular recently with games like Fortnite, Minecraft and Rocket League.

Blizzard is currently working with Microsoft and Sony to enable cross-console play with Diablo III on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The game will launch on the Nintendo Switch next month and is currently available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC.

Diablo III Eternal Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 2 for $59.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

