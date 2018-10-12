Diablo III Cross-Play is a 'Question of When, Not If' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 473 Views
A representative from Blizzard Entertainment has revealed to Business Insider that cross-play for Diablo III is a "question of when, not if." Cross-play has become more popular recently with games like Fortnite, Minecraft and Rocket League.
Blizzard is currently working with Microsoft and Sony to enable cross-console play with Diablo III on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
The game will launch on the Nintendo Switch next month and is currently available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC.
Diablo III Eternal Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 2 for $59.99.
And I see no reason why not. Crossplay should be the standard for online multiplayer games going forward, if not strong technical or gameplay reasons stand against it.
LOL. Simply stating that games should have more features earns downvotes. Someone really doesn't like features. :-)
- +2
This along with Boarderlands 2 VR and other co-op games are some of the few I can think of where Cross play would be a positive for me. I'd still like an option to turn off certain platforms individually and regions by platform, however.
Sounds positive, nice with a game like this, give the PS4/x1 users an injection of new players and the switch version comes with a install base of people to play with in day one
Ok, so when?
Crossplay is a great feature imo. I hope more games support it.
Do it!
Hopefully they make all versions cross play but ill be happy with at least PC and Switch users.
