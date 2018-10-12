Yo-kai Watch 4 Gets TGS 2018 Trailer and Gameplay Video - News

Level-5 has released the Tokyo Game Show 2018 trailer and gameplay video of Yo-kai Watch 4.

View them below:

Yo-kai Watch 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in winter 2018.

