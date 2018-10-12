Corpse Party: Blood Drive Rated for Switch by ESRB - News

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated the survival horror game, Corpse Party: Blood Drive, for the Nintendo Switch.





Here is the ESRB description of the game below:

This is a survival-horror adventure game in which players help students escape a haunted school. From an over-head perspective, players traverse environments, avoid monsters, and interact with various objects and characters. Cutscenes sometimes depict various acts of violence: a man stabbing himself with a knife; a character crucified and burned. Violence is also described in text (e.g., “She continued to hack at me, again and again. . . From behind me, I could hear the sound of blood gushing into the air from the gaping hole above my neck”). Blood is frequently depicted near corpses and when characters are injured. During the course of the game, a handful of sequences depict characters whose nude bodies are partially obscured by lights, steam, and/or other body parts. Some sequences are accompanied by suggestive dialogue (e.g.,“Not that I'd expect you to be too turned on by these raisins o'mine," "Hey, stop jiggling them,” "And where do you think you're touching?! Those are my boobs!”). The words “f**k” and “sh*t” are heard in dialogue.

