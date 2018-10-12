Hitman 2 1v1 Online Competitive Ghost Mode Announced - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer IO Interactive announced a new mode for Hitman 2 called Ghost Mode. It is a one versus one online competitive mode.

Here is an overview of the mode:

Agent 47 is the world’s deadliest assassin, and the only person who can match him in skill, stealth, and execution is… himself. Therefore, Ghost Mode allows two players to compete against each other online, both as Agent 47, to assassinate the most targets in a match. At the start of each round, both players begin side-by-side and must race to take out the same targets faster and cleaner than their opponent, all the while utilizing weapons, items, outfits, and ghost crate supply drops along the way to help accomplish the overall mission.

The unique twist with Ghost Mode in Hitman 2 is that players will simultaneously hunt targets while in the same location and can see a “ghost” version of their rival player to track progress against their own, but they exist in separate realities unaffected by the actions of their adversary. In Ghost Mode, the player who can outsmart, outplay and outkill their opponent by eliminating five targets first, will declare victory.

Hitman 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 13.

