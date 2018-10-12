Arcade Shooter Zarvot Release Date Revealed for Switch - News

Developer Snowhydra Games announced the arcade shooter, Zarvot, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on October 18 for $19.99 / €19.99 / £19.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Zarvot is a charming arcade shooter about cubes. Play with friends in up to four player Versus mode and shoot lasers at each other on over a dozen destructible maps! And follow the adventures of two cubes in Story Mode as they make the ultimate birthday present to cheer up their best friend.

Key Features:

Super polished and tightly balanced competitive party game for two-to-four players.

Charming single-player campaign about two cubes putting together a birthday present to cheer up their best friend.

Deep, intuitive cube gameplay in an ultra-realistic world.

