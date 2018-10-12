Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly Headed to Steam in 2018 - News

Intragames announced it will release Idea Factory's Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly for Windows PC via Steam in 2018.





Here is an overview of the game:

In Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly, a girl wakes up in a mysterious mansion with no memory of how she got there. Adding to her confusion, she is no able to longer remember her name or past. Before she is able to come to grips with her predicament, she is attacked by a grotesque monster and is forced to run for her life. Follow the black butterflies as your choices unlock numerous story paths, a mansion full of fascinating characters, and a multitude of surprising endings. A mini game lets players unlock additional plot elements. Set in a highly unique, surreal atmosphere with contrasts of bright, psychedelic colors and dark, muted tones, Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly is an unforgettable adventure.

The thrilling Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly overwhelms the player with beautiful visuals, charming characters and mysterious backgrounds. Moreover, the player is bound to decide his or her own destiny for different endings on each decision which the change can be felt as the story goes.

Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly is currently available for the PlayStation Vita.

