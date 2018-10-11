Darksiders III DLC Details Revealed - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Gunfire Games announced have revealed the details for the DLC for Darksiders III.





The Crucible:

Fury’s presence has been requested by a strange entity wishing to test her skills in battle. Never one to back down from a challenge, Fury accepts the invitation and gains access to a location known only as the Crucible. Here, Fury will fight wave after wave of enemies, competing for a chance to unlock new rewards and items.

Keepers of the Void:

On a quest from Vulgrim, Fury must travel into the Serpent Holes to remove an ancient threat that resides there. The Serpent Holes are riddled with various new puzzles and enemies eager to test Fury’s abilities. If Fury prevails, she will unlock all new weapon from the Hollows, as well as the biggest prize of them all: The Abyssal Armor.

Darksiders III will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 27.

