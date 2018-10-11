Gal Metal Gets Switch Release Date - News

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announced Gal Metal will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America on October 30 and in Europe on November 2.

View the launch date announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Gal Metal is a rhythm game designed for Nintendo Switch that turns the Joy-Con into drum sticks. Players will take hold of the Joy-Con and rock along with the music in order to repel would-be alien conquerors. This is accomplished by creating complex performances and racking up millions of points using personal free-form drumlines based on over a dozen different beats. With Nintendo Switch Pro Controller support, players will be able to choose how they want to jam and earn metal power to use against these nefarious invaders in this uniquely ad lib-friendly rhythm experience.



