Strategy RPG Assassin's Creed Rebellion Announced for iOS and Android

Ubisoft has announced strategy RPG, Assassin’s Creed Rebellion, for iOS and Android. It will launch on November 21. You can pre-register here.

View the trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Join Ezio, Aguilar, Shao Jun, and many different Assassins simultaneously for the first time ever!

Assassin’s Creed Rebellion is the official mobile strategy RPG of the Assassin’s Creed universe. Forge your Brotherhood, spark the rebellion.

Developed exclusively for mobile, a new version of the Animus allows us to experience memories from the past and play with different Assassins simultaneously. Gather powerful Assassins in a single Brotherhood and unite against the Templars and the oppression raging in Spain.

Key Features:

Build Your Own Brotherhood Rediscover the legends of the Assassins Order like never before. Team up with more than 40 characters, including legendary ones as well as exclusive brand new characters. Train and promote your assassins to the highest ranks to strengthen your Brotherhood forces and defeat the Templars.

Manage Your HQ Develop your fortress as your Brotherhood grows, increase its power and improve your Assassins’ skills. Build new rooms, craft new equipment, gather resources or create new medicine. Collect DNA fragments to unlock new heroes and upgrade their abilities.

Infiltrate Templar Strongholds Send your Assassins team on covert missions throughout Spain. Choose the perfect combination of heroes to achieve the objective. Develop your own strategy and use your Assassins’ unique skills to infiltrate the Templar strongholds and stop their plans. Fight your way through, or apply a more stealthy approach? Choose wisely.

Join Time-Limited Events Discover new settings and different eras from the past in the time-limited events. Earn additional rewards, and get a chance to unlock new rare Assassins by taking part in time-limited events. Join other players worldwide to compete in the leaderboards. Reach the top of the leaderboards and loot even greater rewards!



