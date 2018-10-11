Marvel’s Spider-Man Topped US PlayStation Store Downloads in September - News

Sony released the Top Downloads charts for the US PlayStation Store for the month of September 2018.

Marvel’s Spider-Man topped the PS4 charts, Firewall Zero Hour topped the PlayStation VR charts, and Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth3: V Generation topped the PlayStation Vita charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS4 Games 1 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 NBA 2K19 3 FIFA 19 4 Battlefield 1 5 Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Collection 6 NHL 19 7 Madden NFL 19 8 Grand Theft Auto V 9 Shadow of the Tomb Raider 10 The Last Of Us Remastered

PS VR Games 1 Firewall Zero Hour 2 Superhot VR 3 Creed: Rise to Glory 4 Job Simulator 5 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 6 Batman: Arkham VR 7 Moss 8 PlayStation VR Worlds 9 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood 10 Catch & Release

PS Vita Games 1 Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth3: V Generation 2 Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth1 3 Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth2 4 Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory 5 God of War: Collection PS Vita 6 Metal Gear Solid: HD Collection PS Vita 7 Stardew Valley 8 Assassin’s Creed III Liberation 9 Jak and Daxter Collection 10 Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

