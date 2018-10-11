Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Zombies Gets Blood of the Dead Trailer - News

Activision and Treyarch has released the "Blood of the Dead" trailer for the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII.

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII will launch worldwide on Friday, October 12 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

