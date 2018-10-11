Rush VR Headed to PSVR by the End of Winter - News

developer The Binary Mill announced Rush VR is coming to PlayStation VR this fall or winter. The game originally launched for Oculus Rift and Gear VR in May 2017.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Are you ready for the ultimate thrill ride?

Take a dive into the adrenaline-pumping world of wingsuit-flying with Rush VR. Soar down mountainsides at breakneck speeds. Weave through canyons, dodge outcrops, and plummet down sheer drops as you race towards the finish line.

Do you have what it takes to walk a tightrope at near terminal velocity?

Key Features:

Stunning environments: Soar down four exhilarating mountains featuring real-time weather and time of day

Soar down four exhilarating mountains featuring real-time weather and time of day Challenging races: Over 80 unique mountain paths to master, from basic downhill trails to expert-level suicide runs through the narrowest of spaces.

Over 80 unique mountain paths to master, from basic downhill trails to expert-level suicide runs through the narrowest of spaces. Multiple game modes: Race to the finish, Time Attack, and Score Challenge, each requiring a different set of skills and strategies to succeed.

Race to the finish, Time Attack, and Score Challenge, each requiring a different set of skills and strategies to succeed. Epic multiplayer jumps: Challenge up to 11 of your friends online or quick race against random jumpers.

