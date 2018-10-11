Nickelodeon Kart Racers Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher GameMill Entertainment announced Nickelodeon Kart Racers will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 23 in North America and October 26 in Europe.

Here is an overview of the game:

A new multi-player console racing game, Nickelodeon Kart Racers! Select a racer from one of your favorite Nickelodeon series, including SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy from SpongeBob SquarePants, Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Arnold and Helga from Hey Arnold!, and Angelica, Tommy, and Reptar from Rugrats. Race your friends in up to four-player local multiplayer or check out the Battle Arena for a variety of challenges.

Key Features:

Choose a racer from 12 of the most iconic Nickelodeon series: SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, and more!

Race on 24 different Slimed-filled tracks including Bikini Bottom, NYC sewers, Tommy Pickle’s house, Arnold’s school, and more!

Awesome co-op and local multiplayer for non-stop action the entire family will love!

Customizable karts with multiple power-ups and special attacks!

Team-based co-op multiplayer, players can perform devastating fused attack for tons of fun!

Slime overload will have you turning you karts into jet-ski racers!

