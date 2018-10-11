The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa Headed to Switch - News

Publisher Circle Entertainment and developer Yeo announced the open world beat 'em up, The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa, is coming to the Nintendo Switch. A release date was not announced.

We're thrilled to be teaming up with @shin_yeo to bring The friends of Ringo Ishikawa to #NintendoSwitch! It's an "existential open world beat 'em up" set in the final year of High School in a Japanese town; you play as a delinquent gang leader, of course. We'll share more soon! pic.twitter.com/EflZkKePb5 — CIRCLE Ent. (@CIRCLE_Ent) October 10, 2018

Here is an overview of the game:

High school gang leader Ringo Ishikawa is trying to live through his last autumn before graduation. With his best friends.

You should play it if:

You’re fond of good stories with strong dialogues (especially about growing up). You’re a fighting games enthusiast (you’ll get your hands on some unique brawl mechanics and I promise you’ll be satisfied). You’re into some yakuza-delinquent aesthetics.

Basically, the game is an existential open-world beat’em up with some school sim elements. It has a little of everything: a town to explore, day-night cycle, NPCs on their own schedules, battle grinding, school grinding, mini-games (ping-pong, billiards, video-poker, video-game console with one game, etc.) and so on.

But the main thing is the story I’m trying to tell. And I designed the game to make you feel this story. So it’s not about rival gangs, or taking over turfs, or anything. You just live there and feel. And that’s all.

