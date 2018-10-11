Sengoku Cannon Announced for Switch - News

posted 6 hours ago

Zerodiv has announced the shoot 'em up, Sengoku Cannon, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on October 18.





Sengoku Cannon originally launched in 2005 for the PSP.

Thanks Gematsu.

