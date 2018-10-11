Party Platformer Joggernauts Available Now - News

The color-coded party platformer Joggernauts is now available, on Switch and Steam. Developed by Space Mace, a Minneapolis-based independent studio, the game retails for $14.99.

In Joggernauts, players take turns switching to the head of a jogging team of alien athletes as they navigate through deceptively difficult color-coded platforming levels while avoiding crashing into obstacles. In order to finish the level and collect all the trophies for victory, teams must work together and time their jumps and switches perfectly.

Players can also take on the challenges by themselves in the uniquely designed single-player mode, where one player simultaneously controls two different colored characters. Friends can also hot swap in to partake in two to four person co-op play. While jogging, players must switch the corresponding color to the front of the line of characters in order to match the color of enemies, obstacles, prizes, and pickups in the level. Failure to do so can result in dreaded death, which reduces the overall shared number of lives for the team. Players always succeed or fail as a group, either successfully crossing the finish line, or failing and restarting the level, together.

Features:

A single player mode where players control two characters

2-4 player local co-op play

Unique switch-to-front teleportation mechanic

Color-coded cooperative puzzles

Arcade autorunner-style action platforming

100% completion challenges

Deceptively difficult level designs (not procedural or endless)

