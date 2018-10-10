Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Sets Franchise Sales Record for Current Console Generation - News

/ 959 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has set a new record for the franchise for the best-selling launch week for the current console generation.

"We are incredibly proud of what the team accomplished with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and humbled by the amazing reception from critics and players," said Ubisoft senior vice president of sales and marketing Geoffroy Sardin.





"Based on the quality of the game and the very encouraging reactions from players, we expect Odyssey to be one of the top performing Assassin’s Creed games of all-time. Launch is just the start of this epic journey. We have robust content plans for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey that will keep players engaged and exploring the game’s beautiful and compelling world for a long time to come."

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey launched on October 5 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles