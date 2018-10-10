Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Sets Franchise Sales Record for Current Console Generation - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 959 Views
Publisher Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has set a new record for the franchise for the best-selling launch week for the current console generation.
"We are incredibly proud of what the team accomplished with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and humbled by the amazing reception from critics and players," said Ubisoft senior vice president of sales and marketing Geoffroy Sardin.
"Based on the quality of the game and the very encouraging reactions from players, we expect Odyssey to be one of the top performing Assassin’s Creed games of all-time. Launch is just the start of this epic journey. We have robust content plans for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey that will keep players engaged and exploring the game’s beautiful and compelling world for a long time to come."
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey launched on October 5 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
Spending a week on holiday in Peloponnese shortly before I will get around to playing this game. May provide an extra surreal feeling during my playthrough.
Wonder if it will continue. There's been a lot of resentment with the microtransactions, in particular the EXP increase. People are saying the game is really grindy otherwise especially if you play only story missions.
Wow and black flag is much higher regarded. Probably due to there not being so many consoles available then yet it sold on two generations right?
Actually, AC Odyssey and Black Flag reviews are nearly the same. 83 on PS4 for both games. PC is higher on Odyssey, 90 vs 84 for Black Flag. Black Flag didn't get many XB1 reviews, so can't compare there. Sales wise, Black Flag probably had a bigger launch if you include the last gen 360 and PS3 versions as well, but that is to be expected.
Black flag is called one of the best in the series by the fanbase everywhere I pass on social media while this one is getting a lot of criticism. Those reviews on metacrtic are only of under 100 people of the millions that buy the game. I trust in user reviews more lol
User reviews are even less accurate though. AC has its share of haters, and haters of any game will give zeros while fans of a franchise hand out 10s. Metacritic in general is flawed.
keep in mind the wording being used here, Black Flag was a game which was also on previous gen and current gen so the wording of current Gen Assassins creed game would exclude Black Flag as it wasn't current gen only, it was a cross gen title.
Yeah, like Shiken said, you can't really trust user reviews for Odyssey. There is a targeted hate campaign against it because of microtransactions. Also, some of the old schools fans are still upset about AC moving from action-adventure to action RPG, and are giving it bad user reviews as a result. Doesn't mean it's a bad game, trust me, it's great, I'm enjoying it as much as Black Flag so far.
Black flag 7.9 user score for ps4 from 1.5 thousand votes
odyssey 5.9 so far from almost 600 votes and I imagine it will drop to 4 something in a couple months
I trust the people more than the reviewers from magazines that tend to have bias and incentives from game companies.
