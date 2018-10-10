Super Mario Party Tops the Japanese Charts - News

/ 866 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Super Mario Party (NS) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 142,868 units, according to Media Create for the week ending October 7.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 45,166 units. Mega Man 11 (NS) debuted in fourth with sales of 14,650 units. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in seventh with sales of 12,052 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 45,762 units. The PS4 sold 14,065 units, the 3DS sold 7,396 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 2,635 units and Xbox One sold 989 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 142,868 (New) [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Limited Edition Included) (Ubisoft, 10/05/18) – 45,166 (New) [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 (Limited Editions Included) (Koei Tecmo, 09/27/18) – 24,005 (124,836) [NSW] Mega Man 11 (Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 10/04/18) – 14,650 (New) [PS4] FIFA 19 (Limited Editions Included) (Electronic Arts, 09/28/18) – 13,426 (71,197) [PS4] Marvel’s Spider-Man (Bundle Version Included) (SIE, 09/07/18) – 12,276 (279,078) [PS4] Mega Man 11 (Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 10/04/18) – 12,052 (New) [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Limited Editions Included) (Falcom, 09/27/18) – 12,032 (97,193) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,071 (315,616) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 10,381 (2,654,977) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,953 (1,788,666) [NSW] Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco, 09/27/18) – 8,186 (31,388) [NSW] Warriors Orochi 4 (Limited Editions Included) (Koei Tecmo, 09/27/18) – 7,022 (30,682) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,896 (1,129,097) [NSW] FIFA 19 (Limited Editions Included) (Electronic Arts, 09/28/18) – 5,238 (21,438) [NSW] Sumikko Gurashi: Atsumare! Sumikko Town (Nippon Columbia, 10/04/18) – 5,221 (New) [PS4] Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (SIE, 10/04/18) – 4,963 (New) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 4,637 (1,738,872) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 4,472 (209,827) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 3,890 (1,825,226)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles