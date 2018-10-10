Forza Horizon 4 Tops 2 Million Players in 1 Week - News

Microsoft and Playground Games have announced Forza Horizon 4 surpassed two million players in its first week. The game is available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

"With such incredible global engagement with Forza Horizon 4, the game is now the highest-rated Xbox exclusive of this generation and Forza continues to be the best-selling racing franchise of this console generation.," said Playground Games studio director Gavin Raeburn.





Here are some more stats on the game:

More than 4.6 million hours of Forza Horizon 4 gameplay have been watched across Mixer, Twitch, YouTube and Facebook as of Oct. 9

Players have logged more than 822.7 million miles – that’s probably not covered under manufacturer warranty

The community has settled in quite nicely living the Horizon Life, purchasing more than 4.1 million properties and owning more than 74.4 million cars

More than 377.7 million roads discovered – you’ve been looking for miles and miles and miles…

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

