Forza Horizon 4 Tops 2 Million Players in 1 Week - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 736 Views
Microsoft and Playground Games have announced Forza Horizon 4 surpassed two million players in its first week. The game is available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.
"With such incredible global engagement with Forza Horizon 4, the game is now the highest-rated Xbox exclusive of this generation and Forza continues to be the best-selling racing franchise of this console generation.," said Playground Games studio director Gavin Raeburn.
Here are some more stats on the game:
- More than 4.6 million hours of Forza Horizon 4 gameplay have been watched across Mixer, Twitch, YouTube and Facebook as of Oct. 9
- Players have logged more than 822.7 million miles – that’s probably not covered under manufacturer warranty
- The community has settled in quite nicely living the Horizon Life, purchasing more than 4.1 million properties and owning more than 74.4 million cars
- More than 377.7 million roads discovered – you’ve been looking for miles and miles and miles…
Not surprised forza is the best selling racing franchise. 6 forza in a single gen isn't easy to beat.
Not only that but Horizon 3 outsold GT Sport.
Bad comparison there Alchy, FH3 is an open world arcade racer that released on both XB1 and PC, while GTS is a racing sim that released a year latter exclusively on PS4, their sales can't really be compared.
No it isn't. I'm using only the sales numbers of the Xbox version.
Even then, they are from different racing genres.
Ok, so? That doesn't mean anything. The original poster, Angelv, commented that he's not surprised Forza is the best selling racing franchise. He was quoting and commenting on a comparison. It was already established.
Aaaaaand no hard sales data. That "best selling racing title this generation" is impressive, but if they broke it down by each entry, would they still beat out GT? Also worth noting, Need for Speed has been off it's game this generation.
For the second time: Yes, if they broke it down by titles they would still win. Forza Horizon 3 outsold GT Sport
The game sounds incredible, and even I, as someone who doesn't play racing games, am tempted to try it sometime. Is it a surprise that it's the best-selling racing franchise this gen? They release a game every year, so could any other game really compete?
The Motorsport and Horizon sub-series are fairly different from each other, although they have the same basic mechanics. Overall, I think Horizon is better. After the thrill of Horizon 3, Motorsport 7 was a big come down.
The game is on fire. Amazing racing experience. That's also a big claim by Playground to say its the best selling racing Franchise this generation.
Sounds about right, there have been 5 Forza games this generation, It'd be sad if all of them combined didn't edge out Mario Kart of the Switch.
Even on a per game basis Forza only lost to Mario Kart 8 on Switch, FH3 topped the sales of GT Sport.
Highly doubt that. I know FH3 is slightly ahead on VGC but digital sales ratio is a lot higher now than it was back when FH3 released. GT games also have long legs wouldn't be surprised if GTS end up selling 10+ million when all is said and done. Forza is just not on the same level of popularity. A lot of it has to do with the fact that the biggest market for racing games is Europe where XB1 has been getting crushed by the PS4. Even in UK where the install bases are similar last year GTS opened with 3 times the sales of what Forza 7 managed. I can only imagine that the in rest of Europe the difference was like 10:1 in GTS' favor.
Also, keep in mind that MS pads their numbers by talking only about "Players" and not "Sales" using the game pass boost along with W10 players.
