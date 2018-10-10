Fortnite V6.02 Adds Disco Domination and Quad Rocket Launcher - News

posted 9 hours ago

Epic Games has released details on Fortnite version 6.02. The biggest changes to the Battle Royale mode is the addition of the Quad Rocket Launcher and the Disco Domination Limited Time Mode.





Read the complete patch notes below:

Disco Domination (Battle Royale)

Break out your best moves and take control of the dance floor in this new Limited Time Mode.

Quad Rocket Launcher (Battle Royale)

Fire rockets in quick succession towards enemies with this new weapon to earn an explosive Victory Royale!

Noble Launcher (Save the World)

Charge this powerful launcher to defeat crowds of enemies with a beam of piercing energy.

GENERAL PERFORMANCE We addressed a disk performance issue on Xbox One which was causing buildings and cosmetics to load in slowly. This will also reduce load times.

Please note: This fix will result in a larger patch download than usual (around 10GB). KNOWN ISSUES Wanting to track the top community issues? Head over to our Fortnite | Community Issues Trello board here.

BATTLE ROYALE LIMITED TIME MODE: DISCO DOMINATION Summary

It's time for the ultimate dance-off. Dance Floors have spawned around the Battle Royale island. Take them over by clearing out any enemies and then dancing to raise a disco ball up from the floor. The team that fills their meter the fastest by capturing and defending the dance floors will win the match!



Mode Details Two teams of fifty players.

Respawning will be turned on until the third (last) storm circle.

Five dance floors will appear on the map whenever the storm is not moving.

Emoting on a dance floor when no enemies are present will raise a disco ball in the center of the floor, and capture it for your team. The more friendly players dancing on a floor, the faster it will be captured.

Once a floor is captured, it will begin filling the team’s “dance bar” on the HUD, until either an enemy stands on it or the current storm timer ends and the storm begins to move. The first team to fill their dance bar to 100% will win the match.

The dance floors in the later stages of the match fill the bar more quickly, so don't give up if your team is behind!

It is not possible to build on or over the dance floors, but they can be protected by surrounding them with a fort.

Glider redeploy is activated in this mode, press jump while falling to use your glider.

This mode uses 50v50 levels of loot and resources. WEAPONS + ITEMS Quad Launcher Fire up to four lobbed rockets in quick succession. Available in Epic and Legendary variants. 80/84 base damage per rocket. 300 unit explosion radius. Can be found in chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines.

The Port-a-Fortress has returned and can be looted in-game. Port-a-Fortress availability lowered from 2.43% to 1.83%.

Loot drop rate adjustments Decreased common Pistol drop chance from 5.8% to 5.47% Increased Epic Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.33% to 0.42% Decreased Rare Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.92% to 0.71% Increased Epic Heavy Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.33% to 0.4% Increased Legendary Heavy Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.07% to 0.13% Decreased Rare Grenade Launcher drop chance from 1.45% to 0.99% Increased Epic Rocket Launcher drop chance from 0.59% to 0.66% Increased Legendary Rocket Launcher drop chance from 0.08% to 0.21% Increased Epic Guided Missile drop chance from 0.11% to 0.2% Increased Legendary Guided Missile drop chance from 0.03% to 0.05% Note: The overall number of Explosive Weapons and Snipers in a given game has not changed, however, there is a greater distribution of rarity and variants.

GAMEPLAY Bug Fixes Removed a change that was inadvertently introduced in v6.01 which caused Bonesy to bark more than was intended.

Fixed an issue that caused moving circles to be closer to the previous safezone than intended. PERFORMANCE Fixed some hitches on Switch caused by blocking loads of UI data.

Increased the texture pool size on Xbox One, which should avoid some issues with blurry textures and improve rendering performance. ART+ANIMATION Skull Trooper styles have a visual issue when viewing the Outfit from the Locker. The Outfit still appears properly in-game. This issue will be fixed next patch.



SAVE THE WORLD WEAPONS + ITEMS Noble Launcher has returned to the Weekly Store. Heavy launcher that fires a wave of piercing energy. Can be fired normally for a narrow half tile wide pulse, or charged for a 1 tile wide or 1.5 tile wide blast. Available Wednesday, Oct 10 at 8 PM Eastern Time until Wednesday, Oct 17 at 8 PM Eastern Time.

Vindertech Disintegrator Shotgun has returned and is available in the Weekly Store. Energy shotgun that fires an explosive ball of plasma, dealing high damage in a small area. Available Wednesday, Oct 10 at 8 PM Eastern Time until Wednesday, Oct 17 at 8 PM Eastern Time.



More Articles

