PSN Getting Name Changes, Coming to PlayStation Preview Program Soon

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that the ability to change your PlayStation Network Online ID will begin testing soon for those in the PlayStation Preview Program.

During the PlayStation Preview Program you will be able to change your online ID as many times as you want. The first change is free, while after that it will cost $9.99. For PlayStation Plus members, it will cost $4.99 after the first change.





"When you change your online ID, you will have the option to display your previous ID with your new ID, so your friends can recognize you," reads the blog post. "Once you decide to display your old ID or not, you won’t be able to adjust this after completing the online ID change process.

"This feature is compatible with PS4 games originally published after April 1, 2018, and a large majority of the most-played PS4 games that were released before this date. However, please note not all games and applications for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita systems are guaranteed to support the online ID change, and users may occasionally encounter issues or errors in certain games.

"If for any reason you experience issues after changing your ID, you can revert back to your original ID for free at any time (you will only be able to revert once during the preview program). Reverting back to an old ID will resolve most issues caused by the ID change. In addition, when this feature officially launches, a list of compatible games published before April 1, 2018, will be provided on PlayStation.com for reference before you make a change.

"The preview program for this feature is scheduled to conclude at the end of November 2018. The full rollout of the feature to all PS4 owners is planned for early 2019, so stay tuned for updates down the road!"

