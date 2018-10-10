Rumor: Microsoft Close to Acquiring Obsidian Entertainment - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 976 Views
Microsoft is close to finishing out a deal to acquire independent studio Obsidian Entertainment, according to three sources who spoke with Kotaku.
One source said that the deal was "90 percent" finished, while another said "It’s a matter of when, not if."
Obsidian is best known for developing Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II and Fallout: New Vegas. The developer more recently released Pillars of Eternity.
"We do not comment on rumors or speculation," said a Microsoft spokesperson.
An Obsidian spokesperson added "Unfortunately, we don’t comment on rumors or speculation other than to say that the Rumors album by Fleetwood Mac still holds up."
Microsoft has recently acquired four studios including Undead Labs, Playground Games, Ninja Theory, and Compulsion.
This should be treated as a rumor until confirmed.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
It's a match made in heaven. MS needs 1st party studios, because they're sick of people complaining about their 1st party being weaker than Sony and Nintendo, and Obsidian needs funding, they have nearly gone bankrupt at multiple points in the past and have said that they want to be purchased. Personally I'm a big fan of Obsidian's AAA endeavors, KOTOR 2, Fallout New Vegas, and South Park The Stick of Truth were all great games, so I hope that MS plans to let them make AAA games again. Would be nice of MS to let them keep their 2nd team for working on AA isometric RPG's for the PC folks as well.
I would hope it would mean that their AAA's would also release on PC as well, and not just the AA ones.
- 0
MS releases everything on both Xbox and PC's these days, except for main series Halo, which will likely change with Halo Infinite.
- 0
Yeah, most mainline 1st party titles, which is what has me wondering about Obsidian's AAA titles. I can easily see MS holding them to Xbox and handing over the smaller projects to PC.
- 0
It was quite obvious considering the M$ buying spree. The wont let "Bioware" to happen again.
And now I'm imagining a reality where Microsoft produced every Mass Effect game as an exclusive instead of EA (and possibly Dragon Age). If only...
- 0
This terrifies me at first but Microsoft is moving away from exclusives. And it's Microsoft aquiring it, not nessecarily xbox. Although it could end being put into a games service subscription thing. Well at least I have their older games no matter how things go. :)
3 Comments