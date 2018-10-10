Rumor: Microsoft Close to Acquiring Obsidian Entertainment - News

/ 976 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Microsoft is close to finishing out a deal to acquire independent studio Obsidian Entertainment, according to three sources who spoke with Kotaku.

One source said that the deal was "90 percent" finished, while another said "It’s a matter of when, not if."





Obsidian is best known for developing Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II and Fallout: New Vegas. The developer more recently released Pillars of Eternity.

"We do not comment on rumors or speculation," said a Microsoft spokesperson.

An Obsidian spokesperson added "Unfortunately, we don’t comment on rumors or speculation other than to say that the Rumors album by Fleetwood Mac still holds up."

Microsoft has recently acquired four studios including Undead Labs, Playground Games, Ninja Theory, and Compulsion.

This should be treated as a rumor until confirmed.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles