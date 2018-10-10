NES Online App on Switch Adds The Legend of Zelda: Living the Life of Luxury - News

Nintendo announced The Legend of Zelda: Living the Life of Luxury has been added to the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online app. NES Open Tournament Golf, Solomon’s Key and Super Dodge Ball are also available now.

Here is an overview of the game:

In this souped-up version of The Legend of Zelda, you’ll start with a ton of rupees and items! You’ll begin with all equipment, including your White Sword, the Magical Shield, the Blue Ring, and even the Power Bracelet. But if Ganon’s still giving you a hard time, the power of money will overcome! Just buy yourself some more items and give it another try! Beating the game once grants you access to a more difficult version of the game called Second Quest.



Nintendo Switch Online subscribers allows users to play NES games. Online play has been added to the games.

