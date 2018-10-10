Pinstripe Launches October 25 for Switch - News

Publisher Serenity Forge and developer Atmos Games announced the surreal adventure game, Pinstripe, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on October 25.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

An ex-minister ventures through the frozen depths of Hell in search of his kidnapped daughter.

Pinstripe is an emotionally charged adventure through Hell created entirely by a one-man team over the course of five years. Play as Teddy, an estranged ex-minister forced to venture through the frozen afterlife in search of his three-year-old daughter Bo, as well as her perverse kidnapper. Discover the dark secrets of Teddy’s past, and confront his sleazy, demonic nemesis, Mr. Pinstripe. Thomas Brush, the creator of award-winning indie games Coma and Skinny, reveals a gorgeous art style, breathtaking score, and chilling story with influences from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline, and Alice in Wonderland.

Key Features:

Explore six hauntingly beautiful levels of Hell.

Listen to an immersive and unique soundtrack written by the game’s creator.

Use your slingshot to fight your way through bizarre beasts and interesting puzzles.

Hang out with your family pet George and sniff out clues.

Discover the mystery behind Teddy and Bo’s death.

Features a hilarious cast of professional voice actors and celebrity cameo performances!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

