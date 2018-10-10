SEGA Announces RTS Revolve8: Episodic Dueling - News

SEGA has announced real-time strategy game, Revolve8: Episodic Dueling, for iOS and Android.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A brand new real-time-strategy game created by Masayoshi Kikuchi and Koji Igarashi.

This all-star team brings to the table a cast of funky Heroes who will shatter your expectations. The player wields a deck of eight cards, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. They then aim to destroy their opponent’s towers within the time limit of three minutes to achieve victory. The rules are simple, but the cards and powerful Hero skills they use opens up players to fun and strategic real-time duels.

Key Features:

Strategically deep, real-time duels: Understand the strengths and weaknesses of your cards, classified into “Heroes”, “Minions”, “Buildings”, and “Magic”. Choose them wisely to form a strategy and win!

Understand the strengths and weaknesses of your cards, classified into “Heroes”, “Minions”, “Buildings”, and “Magic”. Choose them wisely to form a strategy and win! Guide your strategy with 3 deck types: When a player builds a deck, the game will automatically assign one of the three deck types to it as a way to help set up a strategy. Assault Decks: Lets you go deep into enemy lines. Siege Decks: Focuses on attacking long distance. Counter Decks: Looks for opportunities to counterattack

When a player builds a deck, the game will automatically assign one of the three deck types to it as a way to help set up a strategy. Lead your team to victory with 2 skill types: Each Hero has a “Normal Skill” and a “Special Skill”. Special Skills can be used only once by the deck leader, whereas Normal Skills can be used every 30 seconds by one of the Heroes in the deck. These skills can potentially turn the battle around when used correctly.

Each Hero has a “Normal Skill” and a “Special Skill”. Special Skills can be used only once by the deck leader, whereas Normal Skills can be used every 30 seconds by one of the Heroes in the deck. These skills can potentially turn the battle around when used correctly. Learn the basics by going through Quests: Learn the basics of battle and the strengths / weaknesses of each Hero through single-player quests.

Closed Beta Test:

Registration for both the Closed Beta Test and Pre-registration Campaign both start today on the Revolve8 official website. The times are as follows:

October 23 to November 2 at 2:00 a.m. (UTC)

October 23 to November 2 at 11:00 p.m. (JST)

Closed Beta Test pre-registration is open from October 10 at 9:00 to October 22 at 14:59 (UTC) / October 10 at 18:00 to October 22 at 23:59 (JST).

Pre-Registation:

Pre-registration is also open from today. If the number of pre-registrations exceed 10,000, all applicants will receive the Hero “Kintaro” when the game officially launches!

