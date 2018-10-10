Stardew Valley Headed to iOS and Android - News

Developer ConcernedApe announced Stardew Valley will launch for iOS on October 24 for $7.99, and for Android at a later date.

Here is an overview of the game:

Move to the countryside, and cultivate a new life in this award-wining open-ended farming RPG! Featuring over 50-plus hours of content

Winner of the Golden Joystick’s Breakthrough Award!

Nominee of Game of the Year 2017 at the BAFTA Games Awards!

Key Features:

Turn your overgrown fields into a lively and bountiful farm.

Raise and breed happy animals, grow a variety of seasonal crops and design your farm, your way.

Customize your farmer and home! With hundreds of options to choose from.

Settle down and start a family with 12 potential marriage candidates.

Become part of the community by taking part in seasonal festivals and villager quests.

Explore vast, mysterious caves, encountering dangerous monsters and valuable treasure.

Spend a relaxing afternoon at one of the local fishing spots or go crabbing by the seaside.

Forage, grow crops and produce artisan goods to cook up as a delicious meal.

Note: Features new 1.3 update story content, multiplayer functionality not supported. No in-app purchases.

