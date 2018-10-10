Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist Gets Teaser Trailer - News

posted 10 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a teaser trailer for Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist.

View it below:

Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist. will launch for the PlayStation 4 this winter in Japan. A release in North America is also planned for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC, however, no release window has been announced.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

