Gen IV Pokémon Coming Soon to Pokémon GO - News

/ 265 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Niantic has teased in a new video that Pokémon GO will be getting new Pokémon from Generation IV. The teaser video features starter Pokémon Chimchar, Turtwig and Piplup.

Pokémon GO is available as a free-to-play title on iOS and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles