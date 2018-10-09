Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle Available Soon Worldwide - News

/ 216 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle will be available soon at select retailers worldwide for $299 USD / £249 GBP.





The bundle includes the following:

Xbox One S with 1TB hard drive, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player and 4K video streaming

Xbox Wireless Controller

Full-game download of Minecraft

1,000 Minecoins for use in the Minecraft Marketplace

Starter Pack DLC: Greek Mythology Mash-up, Plastic Texture Pack, Skin Pack 1, and Villains Skin Pack.

Creators Pack: Adventurer’s Dream Mash-up and Winter Mini-Games Festival by Noxcrew, Relics of the Privateers by Imagiverse, PureBDcraft Texture Pack by BDcraft, Pastel Skin Pack by Eneija, and Wildlife Savanna by PixelHeads

1-month Xbox Game Pass trial so you can play 100 great games out of the box

14-day Xbox Live Gold trial

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles