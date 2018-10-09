Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 HD Edition Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility

Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 HD Edition Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 278 Views

Microsoft has added Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD Edition to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility. 

Some other recently added games include Duty: Modern Warfare 2Tomb Raider: LegendLara Croft Tomb Raider AnniversaryPrince of PersiaTom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistTom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent, Call Of Juarez: The Cartel and Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood.

 A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


2 Comments

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (49 minutes ago)

Watch me whip, watch me nae nae

  • 0
Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (3 hours ago)

Would love to see these played on XBO to see if it offers any improvements in the same way it has with other games (Especially Oblivion and Morrowind!)

  • 0