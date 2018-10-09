7 Billion Humans Launches for Switch on October 25 - News

Developer Tomorrow Corporation announced 7 Billion Humans will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on October 25. Pre-orders will start on October 18.

Here is an overview of the game:

Automate swarms of office workers to solve puzzles inside your very own parallel computer made of people. A thrilling followup to the award winning Human Resource Machine. Now with more humans!

Key Features:

More puzzles, more humans, more rippling brain muscles – over 60-plus levels of programming puzzles! 77.777778% more levels than Human Resource Machine.

A whole new programming language to enjoy! Where Human Resource Machine was based on Assembly and executed by a single worker, 7 Billion Humans has an all new language that lots of workers can all execute at the same time.

You’ll be taught everything you need to know. Even useless skills can be put to work!

Feeling stressed out? There are now friendly hint and “skip” systems to facilitate your career’s ascent.

Available in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Dutch, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, and Russian. With more languages on the way!

Incomprehensible cutscenes! You will be delighted and bewildered.

Includes a new soundtrack by Kyle Gabler.

From the creators of Human Resource Machine, Little Inferno, and World of Goo.

7 Billion Humans is availablw now for Windows PC.

