Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Requires 50 GB Day 1 Patch - News

/ 492 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Activision and Treyarch have announced the day one patch for Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII will be 50 GB in size. However, the initial update will require 112 GB of space to install.

The battle royale Blackout mode will be will be playable once the patch is around 30 percent downloaded.

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII will launch worldwide on Friday, October 12 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles