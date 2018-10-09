Overkill’s The Walking Dead PC Closed Beta Starts Today - News

Publisher 505 Games announced the closed beta for the Windows PC version of Overkill’s The Walking Dead starts today.

Part 1:

PST 9th 10:00 – 10th 23:59

EST 9th 13:00 – 11th 03:00

CEST 9th 19:00 – 11th 09:00

Part 2:

PST 12th 10:00 – 15th 09:00

EST 12th 13:00 – 15th 12:00

CEST 12th 19:00 – 15th 18:00

Part 3:

PST 19th 10:00 – 22th 09:00

EST 19th 13:00 – 22th 12:00

CEST 19th 19:00 – 22th 18:00

Overkill’s The Walking will launch for Windows PC on November 6, and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 6, 2019 in North America and February 8, 2019 in Europe.

