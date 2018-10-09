GRIP: Combat Racing Collector's Edition Announced - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Caged Element announced it will released a collector's edition for GRIP: Combat Racing. It will be a limited release of only 500 units produced and 300 made for general sale.





Here is what the collector's edition will include:

A copy of GRIP: Combat Racing

Double vinyl + CD soundtrack + MP3 download key

3 x 12-inches double-sided art prints

Classic game manual and lore book

GRIP USB drive

Exclusive DLC (Nyvoss Hex Paint Kit, Vortex Rims, and Vehicle Decals)

GRIP sick bag

Vehicle decals

Numbered card of authenticity

GRIP: Combat Racing will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on November 6.

