Konami's Pixel Puzzle Collection Out Now on iOS and Android - News

/ 235 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Konami has released a free-to-play puzzle game, Pixel Puzzle Collection, for iOS and Android.

Here is an oberview of the game:

A Free Puzzle Game!

No in-game purchases or upgrades–this game is entirely free from beginning to end!

Solve picture puzzles as if you were filling out a coloring book! Complete puzzles to uncover full-color characters from iconic nostalgia games! Loads of puzzles to play, and tons of collectible pixel art on the go!

Take on Boss Puzzle challenges and collect small puzzle pieces to complete one jumbo pixel art piece!

Featured Titles:

Black Hole

Bomberman

Castlevania

Contra

Crazy Cross

Frogger

Gradius

Life Force

Milon’s Secret Castle

Mystical Ninja

Nemesis

Parodius

Star Soldier

Sunset Riders

Track & Field

TwinBee

Yie Ar Kung-Fu

…and more!

About Pixel Logic Puzzles

Also known as nonograms, pixel logic puzzles are absorbing and addictive puzzles that use number clues and easy-to-follow logic to reveal awesome color pictures! If you love old-school games and enjoy puzzles games such as number place, crosswords, jigsaw and other brain teasers–this is the game for you!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles