Sony CEO: 'It's Necessary to Have a Next-Generation Hardware'

Sony president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida in an interview with the Financial Times said that the company is planning to release a PlayStation 5.

"At this point, what I can say is it’s necessary to have a next-generation hardware," said Yoshida after being asked about how the company should react to the growing smartphone games market.





The article mentioned a rumor that Sony might be planning a tablet that would connect to several devices as an "online streaming of games becomes more widespread and the company seeks to derive ever greater synergies between its games and movie divisions."

"People in the games publishing industry with knowledge of Sony’s plans for a future console" stated that the PlayStation 5 will have similar architecture to the PlayStation 4 and will not be a major change from what PlayStation fans are used to.

