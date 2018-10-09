Sony CEO: 'It’s Necessary to Have a Next-Generation Hardware' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 1,103 Views
Sony president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida in an interview with the Financial Times said that the company is planning to release a PlayStation 5.
"At this point, what I can say is it’s necessary to have a next-generation hardware," said Yoshida after being asked about how the company should react to the growing smartphone games market.
The article mentioned a rumor that Sony might be planning a tablet that would connect to several devices as an "online streaming of games becomes more widespread and the company seeks to derive ever greater synergies between its games and movie divisions."
"People in the games publishing industry with knowledge of Sony’s plans for a future console" stated that the PlayStation 5 will have similar architecture to the PlayStation 4 and will not be a major change from what PlayStation fans are used to.
There's been talk of a next gen PS console since around the time Pro launched. Not sure when this was ever in doubt.
In other words water is wet.
Might spell check that, the ps5 will have similar architecture to the ps4.
Hopefully it tries to use those new intel i9 processors coming out or something similar with a graphics card that allows native 4K with no tricks and 60fps it would sell at the speed of the current PlayStation
Unless people would be willing to spend $1000+ on a console, i9 isn't a good idea.
Well.. PCs are quite successful and that industry doesnt rely on generations.
No really. Every time AMD or Nvidia releases a new product line they refer to it as NextGen. Even CPUs now have features that are required by games that older CPUs can't handle.
Nice b8 m8 this should count as instigating
@CosmicSex GPU cards need to exist but a generation leap is not needed. Its called upgrading.
5 Comments