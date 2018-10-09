This Week's Deals With Gold - Shadow of the Tomb Raider

This Week's Deals With Gold - Shadow of the Tomb Raider - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 622 Views

Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through October 16 at 6am ET / 3am PT.

 

Xbox One Deals

 

Xbox 360 Deals

*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.

 A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

2 Comments

Thisguywhokills
Thisguywhokills (2 hours ago)

About "Shadow of the tomb raider" and the Tom Raider series The 1st one was good, the second one was meh. And the third one just looks plain boring. Lara personality is just not there. She feels more like a robot than a human, more like a killing machine than the lara we all know and love.

  • 0
dx11332sega
dx11332sega (6 hours ago)

Shadow of the tomb raider for 45 dollars wow I want

  • 0