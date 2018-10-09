This Week's Deals With Gold - Shadow of the Tomb Raider - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 622 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through October 16 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Black Mirror*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Child of Light – Dark Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Child of Light – Light Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Child of Light – The Golem’s Plight Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Child of Light*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Iron Wings
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Letter Quest: Grimm’s Journey Remastered*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Lichdom: Battlemage*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Madden NFL 19*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|DWG
|Madden NFL 19: Hall of Fame Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|NBA LIVE 19*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|DWG
|Ninjin: Clash of Carrots*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Quiplash*
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|DWG
|Rad Rodgers*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Robocraft Infinity*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Rogue Stormers*
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Croft Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Digital Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Shred It! *
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|The Bridge
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|The Shapeshifting Detective (pre-order)
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Spotlight
|The Sun and Moon*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Troll & I*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Tropico 5 – Epic Meltdown
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Tropico 5 – Espionage
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Tropico 5 – Paradise Lost
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Tropico 5 – Waterborne
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Unravel Two*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Unravel Yarny Bundle*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|DWG
|Vertical Drop Heroes HD*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Cyber Troopers Virtual On Oratorio Tangram*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|DAYTONA USA*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Fighting Vipers*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Mafia II*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Red Dead Redemption*
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|The Escapists*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Virtua Fighter 2*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Worms 2: Armageddon*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Worms Revolution*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Worms*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Worms: Ultimate Mayhem*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
About "Shadow of the tomb raider" and the Tom Raider series The 1st one was good, the second one was meh. And the third one just looks plain boring. Lara personality is just not there. She feels more like a robot than a human, more like a killing machine than the lara we all know and love.
Shadow of the tomb raider for 45 dollars wow I want
