Switch System Update Version 6.0.1 Out Now

Nintendo has released the Nintendo Switch system update version 6.0.1 for all owners of the system.

Here is a list of changes made with the update:

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience, including:

Resolved an issue where internet connection test does not display correct results for download and upload speed

Resolved an issue where some licensed controllers’ motion controls such as tilt function respond incorrectly

