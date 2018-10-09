Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition Announced - News

Capcom has revealed details on the $69.99 Deluxe Edition for the upcoming survival horror game, Resident Evil 2.

The Deluxe Edition includes the Deluxe DLC Pack, which includes the following content:

“Elza Walker” costume for Claire

“Military” costume for Claire

“Noir” costume for Claire

“Noir” costume for Leon

“Arklay Sheriff” costume for Leon

“Albert Model Samurai Edge” handgun

“Retro Soundtrack Swap” option

Resident Evil 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 25, 2019.

